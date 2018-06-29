New self-service kiosks installed at Colorado State Parks

| June 29, 2018

Colorado Parks and Wildlife now accepts digital payment to purchase passes and other products

DENVER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has good news for park visitors who don’t travel with much pocket money. CPW is rolling out new self-service kiosks at Colorado state parks that will augment or replace the existing system requiring customers to place their cash in envelopes when staff aren’t available to sell park passes. The new machines take credit cards and are more weather-resistant than the envelope system, more convenient for customers who aren’t carrying cash, and require less employee time to collect payment.

Not a lot of people have exactly seven dollars [for a daily park pass] in their pockets. As far as customer service goes, being able to pay by credit card is definitely a desirable service option. This helps our state parks become more modernized. Most of the kiosks run on solar power, provide multiple sales channels to our customers, and help our staff with money collection and counting. It also helps our law enforcement officers quickly determine who has bought a pass and who hasn’t. — CPW Statewide Business Operations Coordinator Kirk Teklits

The kiosks accept Visa, Mastercard and Discover cards.
The kiosks can also sell annual state park passes. 
The machine prints a receipt to redeem an annual pass at any CPW office.

15 stations are currently installed at 9 parks and more to come this summer:

 

  • The new kiosks are currently located at these state parks:
    Boyd Lake
    Castlewood Canyon
    Chatfield
    Lory
    North Sterling
    Highline
    James M. Robb – Island Acres
    Lake Pueblo
  • The kiosks will be installed at these locations later this summer:
    Cherry Creek
    Eleven Mile
    Golden Gate
    Staunton
    Steamboat Lake
    Cheyenne Mountain
    Lathrop

 

  

