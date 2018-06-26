Front Range Ozone Action Day Alert (until midnight 06/26/2018)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an OZONE ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Warm temperatures and stagnant winds will allow ozone to reach Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups concentrations on Tuesday. Wednesday, ozone will be Good to Moderate.

This Ozone Action Day Alert will remain in effect until midnight, Tuesday night, June 26, 2018.

For statewide conditions, forecasts and advisories, visit:

https://www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx

The highest Ozone related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 26, 2018, is 64 which indicates Moderate ozone air quality. It was recorded by the MAN ambient ozone monitor. Unusually sensitive individuals may experience respiratory symptoms. Unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

The highest Particulate Matter (PM2.5) related AQI at 1 o’clock PM Mountain Standard Time on June 26, 2018, is 36 which indicates Good Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air quality. It was recorded by the ADM ambient monitor.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 2:25 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Tuesday, and Good to Moderate on Wednesday. Moderate concentrations of ozone are anticipated throughout the Colorado Front Range region, with Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups concentrations possible for locations in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro, Ft. Collins, and Colorado Springs areas. Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 10 PM on Tuesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visibility on Wednesday is expected to be Good.