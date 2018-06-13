DISCOUNTED ACTIVITIES DURING SUMMER FAMILY NIGHTS AT DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM

| June 12, 2018
logo

School is out for summer so you and your family are invited to head on over to Downtown Aquarium to celebrate summer vacation during Summer Family Nights from Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to close, through July 26th.

DISCOUNT COSTS INCLUDE:

  • Kids Meals – $3.99
  • Exhibit Tickets – $7 Kids, $12.99 Adults*
  • 4D Movie Tickets – $4
  • Carousel Tickets – $1
  • Face Painting – $1
  • Coconut Tree Climb – $1 
  • Adults with restaurant receipt can also enjoy the interactive animal encounters, Mystic Mermaid shows from 5 – 7 p.m., a Scavenger Hunt, and more.

WHEN:          Mondays – Thursdays (through July 26), 4 p.m. to close

WHERE:        Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water Street, Denver, CO 80211

CURRENT EDITION

