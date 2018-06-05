Construction Notice — KIOWA BENNETT ROAD —
2018 Pavement Preservation Treatment Program – Kiowa-Bennett Rd.
-
June 4-21: Asphalt paving on Kiowa-Bennett Rd., from south of Quincy to Mississippi
-
Temporary lane closures, moving lane restrictions
-
Work to occur 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kiowa-Bennett Road Construction Map
CURRENT EDITION
