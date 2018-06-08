Colorado State Patrol to graduate 25 — June 8th

| June 7, 2018

PARKER CO – The Colorado State Patrol is proud to announce the graduation of 25 cadets to the rank of Trooper this week.  After an intense five-month Academy training the new Troopers will receive their badges, take the oath, and move onto the field training component in their respective areas.  

This is a tremendous achievement for these individuals and we are proud they have made the choice to go forth and serve Colorado with our family.  We look forward to their years of accomplishments and dedication. — Colonel Matt Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol

Members of the class include multiple “legacy” Troopers, continuing the family tradition of serving in the Colorado State Patrol.  The event is open to the public for anyone that wishes to attend.  The Commencement Speaker will be Colorado State Senator Rhonda Fields of Senate District 29; additional speakers include Chief Packard and the class president.

WHEN:     Friday, June 8th  1:00 p.m.

WHERE:   CU South Denver, 10035 S. Peoria St., Parker, CO 80134

