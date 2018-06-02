Celebrate World Oceans Day at Downtown Aquarium & Dine with Mystic Mermaids for Breakfast — June 9

Downtown Aquarium Denver to Honor Our World’s Shared Ocean

Did you know that 71% of our planet is covered by oceans? World Oceans Day is a growing, global celebration to honor, celebrate and protect the oceans of the future. A healthy world ocean is critical so swim on over to Downtown Aquarium Denver to join in on these unique, family-fun activities.

WHAT: Area-residents are invited to dive head first into the importance of conserving and protecting our oceans at the Downtown Aquarium Denver.

Are you brave enough to touch a shark? Go ahead and try at the shark touch station in the Gallery Entrance. While there, pick up a scavenger hunt. Complete the scavenger hunt in the exhibits and turn it in at the classroom for a prize!

Animal visits will take place in the Family Learning Center at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Families are invited to play games, make crafts and meet special animal ambassadors all while learning ways to protect our ocean.

COST: Guests must purchase admission to the Aquarium Adventure Exhibit for activities located in the exhibits.

WHEN: Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water Street, Denver, CO 80211

Dine with the Aquarium’s Mystic Mermaids for Breakfast

WHAT: You are o’fish-ally invited to dive into some fun at a delicious Under the Sea breakfast with the Downtown Aquarium’s magical Mystic Mermaids on Saturday, June 9 at 9:45 a.m. During the event, guests will have the opportunity to take photos and get autographs from the mermaids during an exclusive meet-and-greet after the show. Guests will receive 50% off Aquarium exhibit (with breakfast purchase) and validated parking. Spots are limited so make your reservations now by calling 303-561-4450.

WHEN: Saturday, June 9 at 9:45 a.m.

COST: Adults – $19.99

Children (3-10) – $13.99

Children (2 and under) – Free

WHERE: Downtown Aquarium, 700 Water Street, Denver, CO 80211

More Info: Please call Downtown Aquarium at 303-561-4450 to make reservations.

