Arapahoe County to host a telephone town hall meeting — TONIGHT

| June 8, 2018

You are invited to speak with your County Commissioner and Elected Officials to share your ideas, ask questions, and give feedback.

All Telephone Town Halls are 1 hour and begin promptly at 7 p.m. Call 1-855-840-6970  toll free or visit http://bit.ly/ACTownHall to participate. You also can pre-register for upcoming Telephone Town Hall Meetings. The 2018 Telephone Town Hall Meeting schedule is available here.

