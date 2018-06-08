Arapahoe County to host a telephone town hall meeting — TONIGHT

You are invited to speak with your County Commissioner and Elected Officials to share your ideas, ask questions, and give feedback.

All Telephone Town Halls are 1 hour and begin promptly at 7 p.m. Call 1-855-840-6970 toll free or visit http://bit.ly/ACTownHall to participate. You also can pre-register for upcoming Telephone Town Hall Meetings. The 2018 Telephone Town Hall Meeting schedule is available here.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout