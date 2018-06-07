$90 Million in Grants Issued to widen South I-25 and West I-70

Gardner, Bennet Announce $65 Million South I-25 and $25 Million I-70 INFRA Grants

Washington, DC – Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) today announced El Paso County will receive a $65 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to widen an approximately 18-mile segment of I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock by adding one express lane in each direction. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Transportation will receive a $25 million INFRA grant to add an additional 12-mile shoulder lane on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County.

“I’m thrilled to announce Colorado will receive $90 million dollars for critical infrastructure projects in our state,” said Gardner. “Coloradans who commute on South I-25 every day or utilize I-70 to travel to the Western Slope and experience the beautiful public lands Colorado has to offer are all too familiar with the unbearable traffic on Colorado highways. These projects will help alleviate congestion on South I-25 and I-70 and help improve the lives of every Coloradan who travels our roads.”

“Colorado’s infrastructure requires significant investment to keep pace with the enormous growth of new residents and tourists,” said Bennet. “These grants will help make improvements to the critical links Coloradans use every day to reach the high country and Southern Colorado.”

Gardner and Bennet sent letters in support of these grants in October 2017.

