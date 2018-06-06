2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program RFP cycle ends June 15 – Submit Proposals Now

| June 6, 2018

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds landowners to submit proposals for the 2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program

DENVER – Nine days remain for private landowners to submit proposals for the 2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) RFP managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The CWHP is a state-wide program that supports CPW’s mission by offering funding opportunities to private landowners who wish to voluntarily protect important wildlife habitats on their property, and/or provide wildlife-related recreational access to the public.

Approximately $11 million in funding is available through the 2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program. Proposals must be received by 5:00 p.m. on June 15.

Funding for this year’s cycle is approximately $11 million, and is made possible through a conservation partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and revenue generated through the sale of habitat stamps.

The CWHP is an incentive-based and voluntary program which uses Conservation Easements, Access Easements, and in limited circumstances, Fee Title purchases to accomplish strategic wildlife conservation goals and/or public access goals. Priority is given to proposals for Conservation Easements and Public Access Easements over Fee Title purchases (per CPW Policy and Title 33-4-102.7 C.R.S.).

To Apply:
To apply, a landowner, or his/her designee, must complete a project proposal form (“Proposal”) that addresses one or more of the following Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission (“Commission”) priorities:

  • Public access for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing
  • Big game winter range and migration corridors
  • Protecting habitat for species of concern (specifically those Species of Greatest Conservation Need, as identified in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Statewide Action Plan)
  • Riparian areas and wetlands
  • Landscape-scale parcels and parcels that provide connectivity 

All application materials, including the Proposal Instructions and the Proposal Form, are available now on the agency’s CWHP webpage:http://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/LandWaterCWHP.aspx

Proposals will be accepted until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 15, 2018

Please email completed Proposals to . You will receive a confirmation email acknowledging receipt of your Proposal. 

A landowner may request a land trust, local government, or other conservation organization (collectively, “Third Party,”) to submit a Proposal on his/her behalf. If the Proposal involves a conservation easement to be held by a Third Party, the entity must be qualified to hold conservations easements under federal and state law. 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Agriculture & Science, Colorado News, Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program RFP cycle ends June 15 – Submit Proposals Now

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds landowners to submit proposals for the 2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat ProgramRead More

Electric vehicles that charge as you drive? CSU gets support for study

Imagine never needing to stop at a gas station or wait hours while your electricRead More

  • Marijuana Annual Data Report for 2017 Released

  • A message from our President, and more, while we remember our veterans this Memorial Day weekend…

  • CSU hosts Master Gardener & Plant Sale — May 19 & 20

  • CPW OFFICERS KILL BEAR SUSPECTED OF INJURING GIRL IN SUNDAY MORNING ATTACK

  • Ag Secretary Perdue Begins “Back to Our Roots” Tour

  • Bennett Tractor Supply will Feature Local Goods at Spring Market Day — Saturday, May 12

  • Ag Secretary Perdue in Colorado TOMORROW — April 27

  • Regional Summit on Groundwater for Irrigated Agriculture — Garden City, Kansas — Notice of Registration Deadline

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: