2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program RFP cycle ends June 15 – Submit Proposals Now

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds landowners to submit proposals for the 2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program

DENVER – Nine days remain for private landowners to submit proposals for the 2018 Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program (CWHP) RFP managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The CWHP is a state-wide program that supports CPW’s mission by offering funding opportunities to private landowners who wish to voluntarily protect important wildlife habitats on their property, and/or provide wildlife-related recreational access to the public.

Funding for this year’s cycle is approximately $11 million, and is made possible through a conservation partnership with Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and revenue generated through the sale of habitat stamps.

The CWHP is an incentive-based and voluntary program which uses Conservation Easements, Access Easements, and in limited circumstances, Fee Title purchases to accomplish strategic wildlife conservation goals and/or public access goals. Priority is given to proposals for Conservation Easements and Public Access Easements over Fee Title purchases (per CPW Policy and Title 33-4-102.7 C.R.S.).

To Apply:

To apply, a landowner, or his/her designee, must complete a project proposal form (“Proposal”) that addresses one or more of the following Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission (“Commission”) priorities:

Public access for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing

Big game winter range and migration corridors

Protecting habitat for species of concern (specifically those Species of Greatest Conservation Need, as identified in the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Statewide Action Plan)

Riparian areas and wetlands

Landscape-scale parcels and parcels that provide connectivity

All application materials, including the Proposal Instructions and the Proposal Form, are available now on the agency’s CWHP webpage:http://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/LandWaterCWHP.aspx.

Proposals will be accepted until 5:00 pm on Friday, June 15, 2018

Please email completed Proposals to *protected email* . You will receive a confirmation email acknowledging receipt of your Proposal.

A landowner may request a land trust, local government, or other conservation organization (collectively, “Third Party,”) to submit a Proposal on his/her behalf. If the Proposal involves a conservation easement to be held by a Third Party, the entity must be qualified to hold conservations easements under federal and state law.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout