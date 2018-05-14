VISITORS INVITED TO CELEBRATE ENDANGERED SPECIES DAY AT THE DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM — Friday, May 18

In celebration of National Endangered Species Day, families are invited to the Downtown Aquarium on Friday, May 18, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to enjoy a wide variety of interactive activities showcasing Landry’s conservation efforts and teaching the importance of protecting endangered species. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in exciting adventures including a scavenger hunt, tiger enrichment activities, animal appearance, fish feedings, otter sessions and more.

COST: Activities inside the exhibit are free to attend with the purchase of an exhibit pass.

SCHEDULE:

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Conservation tables, scavenger hunts and more

10:30 a.m. – Otter above session – North America exhibit

1 p.m. – Colorado River Fish Feed – North America exhibit

1:30 p.m. – Tiger Training Demo – Rainforests of the World Exhibit

2 p.m. – Asian Turtle Feed – Rainforests of the World exhibit

3 p.m. – Otter above session – North America exhibit

WHERE: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St., Denver, CO 80211

MORE INFO: Visit www.downtownaquarium.com

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout