VISITORS INVITED TO CELEBRATE ENDANGERED SPECIES DAY AT THE DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM — Friday, May 18
In celebration of National Endangered Species Day, families are invited to the Downtown Aquarium on Friday, May 18, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. to enjoy a wide variety of interactive activities showcasing Landry’s conservation efforts and teaching the importance of protecting endangered species. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in exciting adventures including a scavenger hunt, tiger enrichment activities, animal appearance, fish feedings, otter sessions and more.
COST: Activities inside the exhibit are free to attend with the purchase of an exhibit pass.
SCHEDULE:
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Conservation tables, scavenger hunts and more
10:30 a.m. – Otter above session – North America exhibit
1 p.m. – Colorado River Fish Feed – North America exhibit
1:30 p.m. – Tiger Training Demo – Rainforests of the World Exhibit
2 p.m. – Asian Turtle Feed – Rainforests of the World exhibit
3 p.m. – Otter above session – North America exhibit
WHERE: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St., Denver, CO 80211
MORE INFO: Visit www.downtownaquarium.com
