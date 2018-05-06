THE DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM CELEBRATES BEARCAT DAY WITH YUNI — May 12

| May 6, 2018

In celebration of Binturong (BearCat) Day, families are invited to swing by and visit the Downtown Aquarium’s bearcat, Yuni, on Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to see Yuni during scheduled appearances throughout the day and capture memorable photo opps with other ambassador animals. There will also be a rainforest animal show featuring Yuni and her friends. Fanatics can enjoy delicious popcorn, setting the stage for the ultimate show.  Funds from the event will directly benefit the Downtown Aquarium’s conservation efforts.

Private meet-and-greets with Yuni can be made by visiting www.downtownaquarium.com and clicking on the Meet and Greet button at the bottom of the page.

COST:              The event is free to attend with the purchase of an exhibit pass.

SCHEDULE:      11 a.m. – Rainforest Show

                                 12:30 p.m. – Binturong Walk

                                 1:30 p.m. – Photos with a Rainforest Animal

                                 2:30 p.m. – Binturong Walk 

WHERE:         Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St., Denver, CO 80211

logo

  

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page, Local News, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

THE DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM CELEBRATES BEARCAT DAY WITH YUNI — May 12

In celebration of Binturong (BearCat) Day, families are invited to swing by and visit theRead More

CSU honored for best social media short video: Journey To Graduation

Colorado State University’s Division of External Relations and the College of Business communications team hasRead More

  • RECALL: Beef products possible contamination

  • 360 Fallen Law Enforcement Officers to be Honored During 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil — May 13

  • Head Outside Today at Noon! B-17 Flying Fortress takes flight over Denver

  • Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Aquarium

  • Ag Secretary Perdue in Colorado TOMORROW — April 27

  • Colorado food assistance program raises nutrition standards

  • Joint Forces Space Component Staff to Move to CO Springs’ Schriever Air Force Base

  • Calling all animal lovers — CSU announces upcoming events for this weekend — April 21

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: