THE DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM CELEBRATES BEARCAT DAY WITH YUNI — May 12

In celebration of Binturong (BearCat) Day, families are invited to swing by and visit the Downtown Aquarium’s bearcat, Yuni, on Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to see Yuni during scheduled appearances throughout the day and capture memorable photo opps with other ambassador animals. There will also be a rainforest animal show featuring Yuni and her friends. Fanatics can enjoy delicious popcorn, setting the stage for the ultimate show. Funds from the event will directly benefit the Downtown Aquarium’s conservation efforts.

Private meet-and-greets with Yuni can be made by visiting www.downtownaquarium.com and clicking on the Meet and Greet button at the bottom of the page.

COST: The event is free to attend with the purchase of an exhibit pass.

SCHEDULE: 11 a.m. – Rainforest Show

12:30 p.m. – Binturong Walk

1:30 p.m. – Photos with a Rainforest Animal

2:30 p.m. – Binturong Walk

WHERE: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St., Denver, CO 80211

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout