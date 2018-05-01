RECALL: Beef products possible contamination

| May 1, 2018

Pinnacle Foods & Armour Recalls Beef Products

Possible staphylococcal enterotoxin and clostridial toxin contamination

Company name: Pinnacle Foods Inc., in conjunction with Armour Easy-To-Prepare-Meats

Health Risk: High

Product: Ready-to-eat dried, sliced beef produced on Jan. 2, 2018 and April 9, 2018, with a shelf life of three years:

  • 2.25-ounce glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef”; best by dates JAN-07-21, JAN-08-21, JAN-09-21, JAN-10-21, JAN-11-21, APR-15-21, APR-16-21, APR-17-21, APR-18-21 and APR-19-21; lot codes 0707011Y11, 0708011Y11, 0709011Y11, 0710011Y11, 0711011Y11, 0715041Y11, 0716041Y11, 0717041Y11, 0718041Y11 and 0719041Y11.
  • 4.5-ounce glass jars containing “ARMOUR GROUND & FORMED SLICED Dried Beef”; best by dates JAN-23-21, JAN-24-21, JAN-25-21 and APR-22-21; lot codes 0723011Y11, 0724011Y11, 0725011Y11 and 0722041YW1.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the lot numbers subject to this recall.

Reason for recall: Potential contamination with staphylococcal enterotoxin and clostridial toxin contamination.

Distribution: Nationwide to retail stores, including in Colorado.

PRODUCT LABEL

 

  

