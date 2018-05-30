Ozone Action Day Alert in Effect

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an ACTION DAY ALERT at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Hot temperatures, light winds, and sunny skies are expected to lead to increased ground-level ozone concentrations on Thursday.

This Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday, and in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Thursday. Concentrations of ozone in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are most likely for locations within the Denver Metro area and northward along the Front Range urban corridor, including Fort Collins and Greeley on Thursday. In these areas active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 8 PM on Thursday. Moderate concentrations of ozone are anticipated elsewhere throughout the Front Range region, and unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 10 PM on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Wednesday and Thursday.

Visibility is expected to be Good to Moderate on Thursday.

