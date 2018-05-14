Jury returns verdict on Child Sex Assault case in Lincoln County

A Lincoln County jury on Friday acquitted Kenneth Cody Weber of six of the seven charges against him. The jury could not reach a unanimous decision on Count 5, which was sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust / pattern. That count is a Class 3 felony. The court declared a mistrial on Count 5. A status conference has been set in the case for May 16 at 9:00 a.m.

The Original Story

A superintendent for the Karval School District faces seven felony counts of sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Cody Kenneth Weber, 36, was released from the Lincoln County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond. An e-mail was reportedly sent to parents in the district telling them Weber was placed on administrative leave. Karval is located 75 miles east of Colorado Springs and 45 miles south of Limon. Karval RE-23 has a small PK-12 campus.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. – Kenneth Cody Weber, 36, was accused of sexually assaulting at least two underage girls while he was a teacher in Limon. The Karval School District superintendent was arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, the victims were assaulted on multiple occasions beginning in 2009. A second victim came forward to say she was assaulted up until Aug. 2015. The girls apparently babysat for Weber. The affidavit reveals that Weber repeatedly assaulted the victims at his home and during alleged class trips in Colorado and out of state. He allegedly also provided the victims alcohol. On one occasion, the victim told police she was so drunk that she didn’t “remember how or when [the assault] happened.”

Weber told the victims their encounters were a “hush hush” thing, the affidavit reads. He told one of the alleged victims that he would “kill himself” if anyone found out. One of the victims told police that she felt “dirty because of it,” and kept a diary of the encounters. When police confronted Weber about the allegations, he told them the girls did babysit his children on several occasions but nothing sexual ever occurred. He told investigators, “Unless you can have sex through a hug there is absolutely no possibility of that.”

Shortly after Weber’s arrest, the district sent a note to parents saying the Superintendent had been placed on administrative leave and that the school doors would now be locked. “Our students and staff are our top priority,” Karval School Board President Kenny Yoder. In Limon, Weber taught Agricultural Science and was very involved in the local chapter of the F.F.A. “He was a good teacher,” one parent said. “I’m shocked.”