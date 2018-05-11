Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered in honor of Specialist Gabriel Conde

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper today ordered flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, May 12, 2018, in honor of Specialist Gabriel Conde.

Conde, 22, died in the line of duty on April 30, 2018, of injuries sustained from small arms fire while serving in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kapisa Province, Afghanistan.

Conde was assigned to A Company, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Lifebridge Christian Church in Longmont at 1:00 p.m.

