Front Range Action Day for Ozone

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an ACTION DAY ALERT at 4PM on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 for the Front Range Urban Corridor from El Paso County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins and Greeley.

Warm temperatures and calm winds have allowed ozone concentrations to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on Tuesday. The highest concentrations are anticipated in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area and northward along the Foothills and western portions of the Front Range into Boulder.

This Action Day Alert will remain in effect until at least 4 PM Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

At 1PM (MST), Tuesday, 5/22/2018 the highest AQI value was 49 for Ozone which indicates Good air quality.

Front Range Air Quality Forecast & Colorado Smoke Outlook

FRONT RANGE AIR QUALITY FORECAST:

Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 2:45 PM MDT

Ozone concentrations are expected to be in the Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range on Tuesday, and in the Good to Moderate range on Wednesday. Concentrations in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category are most likely for locations in the southern and western portions of the Denver Metro area and northward along the Foothills and western portions of the Front Range into Boulder. In these areas active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion until 8 PM on Tuesday. Moderate concentrations of ozone are likely elsewhere throughout the Colorado Front Range region, and unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion from noon until 8 PM on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fine Particulate Matter concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Carbon Monoxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nitrogen Dioxide concentrations are expected to be in the Good category on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Visibility is expected to be Good to Moderate on Wednesday.