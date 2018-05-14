Flags lowered today to honor late Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan
DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings, from sunrise to sunset, to honor the late Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan.
Today Colorado lost a true friend in Mayor Steve Hogan. This was a man who went above and beyond to do right by the city he loved. He led the way to make Aurora the bustling, dynamic city it is today, and Colorado is better for it. He was that rare public servant who put people before party – my God, how we will miss him. — Governor John Hickenlooper
