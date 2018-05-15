Candidate for governor coming to Strasburg, Limon

| May 15, 2018

Republican candidate for governor Doug Robinson will be making a swing across Eastern Colorado, hosting meet and greets with voters throughout the day on Thursday. All events are open to the press.

EVENT: Strasburg Meet & Greet

WHO: Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson

WHAT: Meet & greet with local voters

WHEN: Thursday, May 17th

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

WHERE: The Patio

56471 E Colfax Ave

Strasburg, CO 80136

EVENT: Limon Meet & Greet

WHO: Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson

WHAT: Meet & greet with local voters

WHEN: Thursday, May 17th

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

WHERE: Oscar’s Bar & Grill

2295 9th St

Limon, CO 80828

Colorado News, Front Page, Local News, Politics & Elections, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Candidate for governor coming to Strasburg, Limon

Republican candidate for governor Doug Robinson will be making a swing across Eastern Colorado, hostingRead More

Flags lowered today to honor late Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings,Read More

  • CPW OFFICERS KILL BEAR SUSPECTED OF INJURING GIRL IN SUNDAY MORNING ATTACK

  • Jury returns verdict on Child Sex Assault case in Lincoln County

  • Ag Secretary Perdue Begins “Back to Our Roots” Tour

  • Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered in honor of Specialist Gabriel Conde

  • CSU honored for best social media short video: Journey To Graduation

  • RECALL: Beef products possible contamination

  • Ag Secretary Perdue in Colorado TOMORROW — April 27

  • Colorado food assistance program raises nutrition standards

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: