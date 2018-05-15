Candidate for governor coming to Strasburg, Limon

Republican candidate for governor Doug Robinson will be making a swing across Eastern Colorado, hosting meet and greets with voters throughout the day on Thursday. All events are open to the press.

EVENT: Strasburg Meet & Greet

WHO: Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson

WHAT: Meet & greet with local voters

WHEN: Thursday, May 17th

8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

WHERE: The Patio

56471 E Colfax Ave

Strasburg, CO 80136

EVENT: Limon Meet & Greet

WHO: Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson

WHAT: Meet & greet with local voters

WHEN: Thursday, May 17th

12:00 PM – 1:30 PM

WHERE: Oscar’s Bar & Grill

2295 9th St

Limon, CO 80828