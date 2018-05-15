Candidate for governor coming to Strasburg, Limon
Republican candidate for governor Doug Robinson will be making a swing across Eastern Colorado, hosting meet and greets with voters throughout the day on Thursday. All events are open to the press.
EVENT: Strasburg Meet & Greet
WHO: Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson
WHAT: Meet & greet with local voters
WHEN: Thursday, May 17th
8:00 AM – 9:30 AM
WHERE: The Patio
56471 E Colfax Ave
Strasburg, CO 80136
EVENT: Limon Meet & Greet
WHO: Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Robinson
WHAT: Meet & greet with local voters
WHEN: Thursday, May 17th
12:00 PM – 1:30 PM
WHERE: Oscar’s Bar & Grill
2295 9th St
Limon, CO 80828
Related News
Candidate for governor coming to Strasburg, Limon
Republican candidate for governor Doug Robinson will be making a swing across Eastern Colorado, hostingRead More
Flags lowered today to honor late Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan
DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings,Read More