Bennett Tractor Supply will Feature Local Goods at Spring Market Day — Saturday, May 12

| May 7, 2018

Community Invited to Shop Homemade, Homegrown Items May 12

Bennett, CO — Tractor Supply Company in Bennett is showcasing the talents of local craft makers, artisans and growers during its spring Market Day event Saturday, May 12. Community members are invited to celebrate spring by shopping local, homemade and homegrown goods at the Bennett Tractor Supply from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Crafters and growers will display their goods for sale in tented areas in front of the Tractor Supply store.

Market Day allows us to provide a space for the Bennett community to come together to shop local, support their neighbors, and highlight the incredible talent that’s right here in our own backyard. You never know what you might find at this one-day event—or how it might inspire your family’s next crafting or growing adventure. — Anthony Fouse, manager of the Bennett Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply’s Market Day will take place Saturday, May 12 at 200 Marketplace Drive. Contact the Bennett Tractor Supply store at 303-644-5110 for more details or information about participating in the event!

