Bennett to host 3A baseball regional Saturday

| May 10, 2018

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

BENNETT — The Bennett Tigers won the Frontier League championship, losing only one conference game, and, as a result, will host the 3A Region 2 Tournament this Saturday.

The orange-and-black will take on Brush at 10 a.m. with the other two teams, La Junta and Lutheran, playing each other at approximately 12:30 p.m. The winners will play each other about 3 p.m. and the victor will move onto the 3A Great Eight in Greeley starting Friday, May 18.

If weather becomes an issue for this weekend’s games, the make-up date is set for Monday, May 14.

