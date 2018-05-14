Ag Secretary Perdue Begins “Back to Our Roots” Tour

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue embarks on his fourth “Back to Our Roots” today to hear ideas and concerns from local farmers, ranchers, producers, foresters, agriculture students, business owners, community leaders, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees. The tour will last through Thursday and include stops in New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska. During different segments of the tour, Secretary Perdue will be joined by Governor Susana Martinez (NM), Governor John Hickenlooper (CO) Governor Pete Ricketts (NE), Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte (NM), Agriculture Commissioner Don Brown (CO), Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto (WY), Director of Agriculture Steve Wellman (NE), and American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) President Zippy Duvall.

This tour is another great chance to escape Washington and meet face-to-face with America’s farmers, ranchers, producers, and foresters. We want to take our message directly to the American people and give them an opportunity to express their ideas and concerns. As Congress and the Administration continue their work on important issues like rural infrastructure, trade, and the Farm Bill, USDA stands ready to give the agriculture community a voice. — Secretary Perdue

Background This is Secretary Perdue’s fourth “Back to Our Roots” tour since taking office just over a year ago. On his first tour in August of 2017, Secretary Perdue toured Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana. In September of 2017, Secretary Perdue traveled on his second tour to Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Most recently, Secretary Perdue visited Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky during his third tour in early April.

The Schedule

MONDAY, May 14th

NEW MEXICO

Secretary Perdue Visits Santa Fe National Forest Headquarters

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will participate in a meet and greet with Santa Fe National Forest employees and cooperators during the annual Forest Management Plan consultation meeting.

WHEN: MONDAY, May 14th at 10:15 a.m. MDT

WHERE: Santa Fe National Forest Headquarters, 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87508

Secretary Perdue and Governor Martinez Tour Santa Fe Watershed

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will meet Governor Martinez for a briefing and tour of the Santa Fe Watershed and forest treatments.

WHEN: MONDAY, May 14th at 11:00 a.m. MDT

WHERE: Santa Fe Water History Park, 1209 Upper Canyon Road, Santa Fe, NM 87501

Secretary Perdue, Governor Martinez, and Secretary Witte Participate in Roundtable Discussion with New Mexico’s Agriculture Leaders

WHAT: Secretary Perdue, Governor Martinez, and Secretary Witte will visit the New Mexico State Capitol for a roundtable discussion with the state’s agriculture leaders.

WHEN: MONDAY, May 14th at 12:30 p.m. MDT

WHERE: New Mexico State Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501

COLORADO

Secretary Perdue Visits Hirakata Farms

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour Hirakata Farms with owner Michael Hirakata.

WHEN: MONDAY, May 14th at 5:30 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Hirakata Farms, 22161 County Road CC, Rocky Ford, CO 80906

TUESDAY, May 15th

COLORADO

Secretary Perdue Visits Food Maven

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour the food distribution center with Patrick Bultema, CEO of Food Maven. The Secretary will then participate in a roundtable discussion with the Food Maven board and its partnering producers and restauranteurs. Following the roundtable discussion, Secretary Perdue will hold a media availability.

WHEN: TUESDAY, May 15th at 9:30 a.m. MDT

WHERE: 218 West Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Secretary Perdue, Commissioner Brown, and AFBF President Duvall Participates in Town Hall Luncheon at the Colorado Department of Agriculture

WHAT: Secretary Perdue, Commissioner Brown, and AFBF President Duvall will join a town hall luncheon hosted by the Colorado Ag Council.

WHEN: TUESDAY, May 15th at 12:00 p.m. MDT WHERE: San Juan Room, Colorado Department of Agriculture, 305 Interlocken Parkway, Broomfield, CO 80021

Secretary Perdue and AFBF President Duvall Attend Labor Roundtable at Sakata Farms

WHAT: Secretary Perdue and AFBF President Duvall will participate in a roundtable conversation with fruit and vegetable growers to discuss labor issues. Following the roundtable discussion, Secretary Perdue and Governor Hickenlooper will hold a media availability.

WHEN: TUESDAY, May 15th at 2:15 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Sakata Farm Conference Room, 384 East Bromley Lane, Brighton, CO 80601

Secretary Perdue and AFBF President Zippy Duvall Tour Leprino Foods

WHAT: Secretary Perdue and AFBF President Zippy Duvall will meet Mike Durkin, President and CEO of Leprino Foods, before touring the Greeley Facility. The Secretary will hold a media availability after the tour; however, press will not be allowed to tour the facility due to the facility’s food safety protocol.

WHEN: TUESDAY, May 15th at 4:00 p.m. MDT (Tour) and 5:00 p.m. MDT (Media Availability)

WHERE: Leprino Foods: Greeley Facility, 1302 1st Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631

WEDNESDAY, May 16th

COLORADO

Secretary Perdue Visits National Center for Genetic Resources Preservation & National Seed Storage Lab

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will meet with USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) employees before touring the National Center for Genetic Resources Preservation & National Seed Storage Lab. Following the tour, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, May 16th at 10:15 a.m. MDT

WHERE: National Center for Genetic Resources Preservation & National Seed Storage Lab, 1111 South Mason Street, Fort Collins, CO 80512

Secretary Perdue Visits the APHIS National Wildlife Research Center

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will visit the APHIS National Wildlife Research Center to hear an overview of the National Feral Swine Damage Management Program and Feral Swine Research Program. The Secretary will then tour the facility to observe the Genetics Lab, Toxicology Lab, a Drone/ Unmanned Aircraft Systems Demonstration, Rabies Research, and a Remote Darting Demonstration. Following the tour, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, May 16th at 12:00 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Wildlife Science Building, 4101 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80512

WYOMING

Secretary Perdue Visits Climb Wyoming

WHAT: Secretary Perdue will tour Climb Wyoming before participating in a roundtable discussion with program graduates, employer partners, training providers, and other stakeholders. Following the event, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, May 16th at 3:20 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Climb Wyoming, 1001 West 31st Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Secretary Perdue and Director Miyamoto Participate in Roundtable at Wyoming Stock Growers Association

WHAT: Secretary Perdue and Director Miyamoto will participate in a roundtable discussion with Wyoming Stock Growers Association and other Wyoming agriculture stakeholders. Following the roundtable, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, May 16th at 5:10 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Wyoming Stock Growers Association Office, 113 East 20th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

THURSDAY, May 17th

NEBRASKA

Secretary Perdue, Governor Ricketts, and Director Wellman Visit Ackerman Ag Service and Supply

WHAT: Secretary Perdue, Governor Ricketts, and Director Wellman will tour Ackerman Ag Service and Supply before the Secretary and Governor participate in a discussion on various rural issues with local leaders. After the event, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: THURSDAY, May 17th at 10:30 a.m. MDT

WHERE: Ackerman Ag Service and Supply, 115 Cody Avenue, Alliance, NE 69301

