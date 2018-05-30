AdCo Sheriff Seeks Bond Violator — HAVE YOU SEEN ME?

Adams County, CO — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Mario Duprie Hutchinson (D.O.B. 06-26-90) who is on bond for First Degree Burglary, Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, let his ankle monitor die.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help. If you know the whereabouts of Mario Duprie Hutchinson, please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Please don’t approach him. Mario Duprie Hutchinson is described as a Black male, standing 6’2” and weighing 210 pounds. Mario Duprie Hutchinson has black hair and brown eyes.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout