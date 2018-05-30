AdCo Sheriff Seeks Bond Violator — HAVE YOU SEEN ME?

| May 30, 2018

Adams County, CO —  The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Mario Duprie Hutchinson (D.O.B. 06-26-90) who is on bond for First Degree Burglary, Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence, let his ankle monitor die.  

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help. If you know the whereabouts of Mario Duprie Hutchinson, please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Please don’t approach him. Mario Duprie Hutchinson is described as a Black male, standing 6’2” and weighing 210 pounds. Mario Duprie Hutchinson has black hair and brown eyes.

  

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page, Local News No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ozone Action Day Alert in Effect

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued an ACTION DAY ALERT atRead More

Marijuana Annual Data Report for 2017 Released

DENVER, CO — The Colorado Department of Revenue’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) released its 2017Read More

  • AdCo Sheriff Seeks Bond Violator — HAVE YOU SEEN ME?

  • A message from our President, and more, while we remember our veterans this Memorial Day weekend…

  • Colorado Judicial Department announces 2017 Judicial Excellence Awards

  • Front Range Action Day for Ozone

  • CSU hosts Master Gardener & Plant Sale — May 19 & 20

  • Ultimate Survival Guide: Bear Encounters… what (NOT) to do

  • From the desk of Senator Cory Gardner… police body armor and more

  • Candidate for governor coming to Strasburg, Limon

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: