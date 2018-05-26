A message from our President, and more, while we remember our veterans this Memorial Day weekend…
…along the I-70 Corridor
Saturday, May 26th
- Tri-Valley VFW and Jess-Yaich American Legion Memorial Day Services. 10 a.m., Corridor of Honor Military Memorial, Bennett Civic Center Park.
Monday, May 28th (Memorial Day)
- Bennett Memorial Day services. 10 a.m., Mountainview Cemetery.
- Deer Trail services. 11 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery.
- Byers services. 12 p.m., Byers Cemetery.
The Weekend with Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds outdoor enthusiasts that our wealth of outdoor activities also come with responsibilities.
Our staff takes pride in seeing so many people getting outdoors and enjoying the many kinds of summer recreation in the state. We ask that people who are getting outside this holiday weekend and over the course of the summer remember that a bit of preparation goes a long way. Knowing the rules and maintaining proper equipment is a big part of a having safe and fun summer. — Dan Prenzlow, Southeast Regional Manager for CPW
Boating Requirements and Safety:
- In Colorado, anyone operating a motorboat, including a personal watercraft or sailboat, must be at least 16 years old. However, youths 14 and 15 years of age can operate a motorboat, jet ski or sailboat if they successfully complete the state’s Boating Safety Course. The course is offered throughout the state and is open to adults as well as teens; though adults are not required to take the course, doing so may qualify owners for a discount on boat insurance.
- US Coast Guard-approved safety equipment is required on all boats. Though some activities such as water skiing require additional equipment, every boat must minimally have a personal flotation device for every person on board. Our Boating Regulations brochure details the specific requirements for all boating and PWC activities in Colorado.
- Never operate any watercraft while under the influence. Drinking and boating can be just as dangerous, if not more so, than drinking and driving. Not only will operators experience the negative effects on judgment, vision, balance, coordination and reaction times associated with alcohol consumption, but they may also be affected by “Boater’s Hypnosis.” Boater’s hypnosis, or boater’s fatigue, is caused by exposure to noise, vibration, sun, glare, wind and motion experienced on the water. In Colorado, a BUI can be punishable by a year in jail, a loss of boating privileges for 3 months, fines up to $1000 and 96 hours of community service.
- Boat owners must participate in mandatory state-certified boat inspections to help prevent the spread of zebra and quagga mussels and other aquatic nuisance species (ANS) in Colorado lakes and reservoirs. These invasive species are a serious threat to Colorado waters, negatively affecting the food chain and endangering key infrastructures. To help prevent the spread of zebra and quagga mussels, boaters should remember to follow these steps: Clean, Drain, Dry.
Living with Wildlife:
- Colorado is fortunate to count over 900 species of wildlife among our residents. Respecting wildlife while enjoying our state’s natural treasures is all of our responsibility! Most dangerous encounters occur because people fail to leave wild animals alone. Wildlife should not be harassed, captured, domesticated or fed. Intentional or inadvertent feeding is the major cause of most wildlife problems, not to mention it is illegal to feed deer, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, pronghorn, bears and elk in Colorado.
- Spring and early summer is the season for young wildlife and it’s important to remember that wildlife does not operate the same way domesticated animals do. They frequently leave their young to find food sources or even distract predators. If you see a young animal alone, never try to take matters into your own hands – it is best to let nature take its course without human intervention. If an animal is clearly injured or remains alone for more than 24 hours, then call your nearest CPW office.
- Remember when planning hiking and camping trips that much of the state is also bear country. Before heading out for your adventures, brush up on how to enjoy the outdoors in bear countrywithout unintentionally creating problems or potential conflicts with these amazing animals. Black bears are not naturally aggressive with humans, but they are strongly motivated by food, garbage and anything else that smells like a meal. Once they learn to find an easy meal at a campsite or in a car, they can damage property or even injure humans when returning to find additional food.
Trails for All:
- Review and respect trail signage. Many multi-use trails have right-of-way indicators, as well as displaying alternating days or directions for different types of traffic; obeying the signs and rules make the trails safer for everyone. Additionally, wildlife warnings may be posted at trailheads or online, so ensure you are prepared with the right clothing and equipment and learn about closures before you go.
- Follow the rules and the law by keeping your dogs safe and secure. Dogs should be kept on a 6’ or shorter leash unless in a specified off-leash area. This keeps the dog on the trail, close to its owner and away from inadvertent wildlife encounters. If you bring your dog camping or hiking, follow posted signs about where they are – and are not – allowed to walk and swim. Always bring appropriate waste bags to pick up dog waste and carry it out with you in case a trash can is not located nearby.
- If using motorized vehicles on our state’s trails, remember that off-highway vehicles must be registered and/or permitted with Colorado Parks and Wildlife . Off-highway vehicles (OHVs) include motorcycles, dirt bikes, three-wheelers, ATVs, and dune buggies that are operated on public land or trails in Colorado. As with all motorized vehicles, do not operate under the influence!
We expect a busy summer at all of our parks, and on water and trails across the state. Before packing for your trips, check in on local water conditions, fire bans or other issues that might affect your plans. Know before you go and enjoy your summer. — Prenzlow
TIP OF THE WEEK from Adams County Fire Rescue
Grill Safely during Memorial Day gatherings
As thousands of people prepare for Memorial Day weekend celebrations, Adams County Fire Rescue would like to remind the public to practice these safety recommendations when planning outdoor grilling activities.
- Use caution when cooking on outdoor grills to prevent painful burn injuries and inhalation of smoke and gases.
- Never use gasoline in place of charcoal lighter fluid.
- Never reapply charcoal lighter fluid after the fire has started; the flames can ignite the vapors and travel up to the container causing an explosion.
- Outdoor grills should never be used in confined spaces, such as inside homes, campers or tents, or any other area that is not properly ventilated.
- Residents living in apartment complexes have regulating laws on the usage of outdoor grills, whether charcoal or gas, under a covered combustible walkway, combustible decks or covered combustible balconies. Charcoal burners and other open- flame cooking devices may not be operated on combustible balconies or within 10 feet of combustible construction. Exceptions are if the building, balcony and/or deck are protected by an automatic sprinkler system. Another exception is LP-gas cooking devices having an LP-gas container with a water capacity not greater than 2.5 pounds. A citation can be issued to the person, owning or operating the grill being used at the time within the prohibited area. ACFR allows the storage of outdoor grills on balconies, decks or walkways only if they do not have an attached propane tank.
…A Message From the President
Gov. Hickenlooper orders flags lowered to honor Memorial Day 2018
DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper today ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide on Monday, May 28, in recognition of Memorial Day, and as proclaimed by President Donald J. Trump. Flags should be lowered from sunrise to noon.
A PROCLAMATION HONORING MEMORIAL DAY 2018
BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
On Memorial Day, we pause in solemn gratitude to pay tribute to the brave patriots who laid down their lives defending peace and freedom while in military service to our great Nation. We set aside this day to honor their sacrifice and to remind all Americans of the tremendous price of our precious liberty.
Throughout the history of our Republic, courageous Americans have purchased our cherished freedom with their lives. Our 151 national cemeteries serve as the final resting place for millions of people, including veterans from every war and conflict, many of whom died while serving our country. We remain duty bound to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf and to remember them with thankfulness and unwavering pride. The fallen — our treasured loved ones, friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens — deserve nothing less from a grateful Nation.
We must safeguard the legacies of our service members so that our children and our grandchildren will understand the sacrifices of our Armed Forces. As a part of this effort, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is working to keep the memories of our fallen heroes from ever fading away. The National Cemetery Administration’s Veterans Legacy Program challenges our youth, from elementary school through college, to research and share the stories and sacrifice of their hometown veterans, who are forever honored at VA National, State, and tribal veterans cemeteries. To further ensure that our veterans’ legacies are remembered and celebrated, this program is developing an online memorialization platform that will amplify the voices of families, survivors, and Gold Star parents and spouses as they honor our beloved veterans and fallen service members.
Today, and every day, we revere those who have died in noble service to our country. I call upon all Americans to remember the selfless service members who have been laid to rest in flag-draped coffins and their families who have suffered the greatest loss. The sacrifices of our hallowed dead demand our Nation’s highest honor and deepest gratitude. On this day, let us also unite in prayer for lasting peace in our troubled world so that future generations will enjoy the blessings of liberty and independence.
In honor and recognition of all of our fallen heroes, the Congress, by a joint resolution approved May 11, 1950, as amended (36 U.S.C. 116), has requested the President issue a proclamation calling on the people of the United States to observe each Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace and designating a period on that day when the people of the United States might unite in prayer. The Congress, by Public Law 106-579, has also designated 3:00 p.m. local time on that day as a time for all Americans to observe, in their own way, the National Moment of Remembrance.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim Memorial Day, May 28, 2018, as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and I designate the hour beginning in each locality at 11:00 a.m. of that day as a time when people might unite in prayer.
I further ask all Americans to observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day.
I also request the Governors of the United States and its Territories, and the appropriate officials of all units of government, to direct the flag be flown at half-staff until noon on this Memorial Day on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels throughout the United States and in all areas under its jurisdiction and control. I also request the people of the United States to display the flag at half-staff from their homes for the customary forenoon period.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-fifth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand eighteen, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-second.
DONALD J. TRUMP
