Victim Rights Week event tonight

| April 12, 2018

The public is invited to join the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the Victims’ Rights Week Awards Ceremony on Thursday, April 12. The event will be held at the Parker PACE Center and begins at 6 p.m.

At the ceremony, the office will honor victims of crime and those who serve them with awards. Individuals and organizations who exemplify outstanding dedication and excellent service to victims of crime in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elber, and Lincoln counties will be honored.

Awards include:  Outstanding Community-Based Victim Advocate Award, Outstanding Law Enforcement Victim Advocate Award, Outstanding Nonprofit Award, Outstanding Business Award (Business Innovation), Career Service Award, Volunteer Service Award, and the Phoenix Award (Survivor/s).

