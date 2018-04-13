Today Governor and Agencies Provide 2018 Wildfire Outlook

| April 13, 2018

Denver, Colo.– The Governor’s annual wildfire briefing is being held today at the Aero Colorado Hangar, Centennial Airport, 8082 South Interport Blvd Englewood CO 80112. Aerial and ground static displays will follow the press conference. 

The Director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) will join Governor Hickenlooper to share the state’s wildfire potential for 2018 and provide updates on the level of state preparedness. 

Gov. John Hickenlooper, Colorado Department of Public Safety and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Colorado National Guard Helicopter and Bambi bucket, DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft, DFPC Single Engine Air Tanker, US Forest Service Type 3 Engine and hotshot crew, South Metro Fire Type 3 Engine, DFPC Type 3 Engine and the DFPC Mobile Live Fire Trailer Unit.

