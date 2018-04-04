Regional Summit on Groundwater for Irrigated Agriculture — Garden City, Kansas — Notice of Registration Deadline

| April 4, 2018

The Eight Ogallala Region States Come Together for Interstate Collaboration

The Ogallala Aquifer Summit will bring together water-use decision makers in Garden City, Kansas, April 9-10. Summit participants will be discussing current management and policy best practices as well as exploring interstate approaches to managing the aquifer for the long-term benefit of the region’s communities and the ag industry.

Eight states in the Ogallala region include: Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, South Dakota and Wyoming. 

The Summit will take place over two half-days, the afternoon of April 9 and the morning of April 10, and includes a social on the evening of April 9 that will feature producers involved with Kansas’ Water Technology Farm program.

The importance of groundwater used for irrigated agriculture in the Ogallala Aquifer Region cannot be overstated. We’ve recognized through our work on implementing Kansas’ Long-Term Vision for the Future of Water Supply that we needed to bring together water management leaders including producers, commodity and tech leaders, researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders from across the Ogallala region to share and exchange valuable expertise. — Tracy Streeter, Director of the Kansas Water Office

Logistical support for the Ogallala Summit has been provided by the USDA-NIFA-funded Ogallala Water Coordinated Agriculture Project (CAP) in partnership with the Kansas Water Office. Additional support in planning this event has been provided by individuals from all eight Ogallala states.

April 5 registration deadline

Visit the Ogallala Water CAP website to see a detailed agenda and access online registration. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. The registration deadline is Thursday, April 5.

Policy and decisions about water management are often made at the local or regional level within states. This Summit will cover emerging innovations, research, and policies and help identify opportunities for working together across state lines to help address the water-related challenges facing this region. — Meagan Schipanski, assistant professor at Colorado State University and co-director of the Ogallala Water CAP

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Agriculture & Science, Colorado News, Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Regional Summit on Groundwater for Irrigated Agriculture — Garden City, Kansas — Notice of Registration Deadline

The Eight Ogallala Region States Come Together for Interstate Collaboration The Ogallala Aquifer Summit willRead More

Emerald Ash Borer Detected in Lyons — invasive, highly destructive tree pest

LYONS, CO – State officials have confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB) –Read More

  • ‘Thank you’ to ag industry for $23.2 million in donations to local food banks among highlights of Thursday’s Agriculture Day at the Capitol

  • National Agriculture Day Celebrates American Food and Fiber Production

  • It’s Finally Spring! Everything to Know About the Spring Equinox

  • Compensation for Bison Loss Boosted in 2018

  • Spring fishing is upon us… Jumbo Reservoir Opens to Boating & Annual Walleye Spawn prepares for stocked fish

  • SALIDA, CO – Grueling quest for wild rainbow trout resistant to disease

  • Researchers studying Rosy-Finches; Colorado’s birders and advid hikers can help

  • COLORADO FREEBIES: MARCH 2018

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: