RECALL: Herbal Supplement KRATOM has SALMONELLA contamination & opioid association; Gardner talks Opioid crisis

Local retailer recalls kratom products because of potential Salmonella contamination

Company name: Club 13

Products: Kratom powder and capsules (an herbal supplement taken by pill or used in drinks such as tea):

Maeng Da Red powder products in 15-gram, 30-gram, 90-gram, 150-gram and 454-gram packages, lot MRMD012618 on back of pouch

Maeng Da Red capsules in five-count, 25-count, 50-count, 100-count and 120-count bottles marked with the following lot numbers on bottom left side: MRMD013018 MRMD013118 MRMD020118 MRMD020518 MRMD022318 MRMD022718 MRMD030118 MRMD030218 MRMD030618



Maeng Da Red XS capsules in five-count, 20-count, 25-count, 40-count and 50-count bottles with the following lot numbers on bottom left side: KRXS020718 KRXS030618 KRXS102417 KRXS110617 KRXS120117



Reason for recall: Potential contamination with Salmonella

Distribution: Nationwide retail stores and mail order

Fox31 and Channel 2 News reports other retailer, Soap Korner, faces lawsuit over sale of contanimated Kratom product

FDA oversees destruction and recall of kratom products; reiterates risks associated with this opioid

In a February statement, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, said “The extensive scientific data we’ve evaluated about kratom provides conclusive evidence that compounds contained in kratom are opioids and are expected to have similar addictive effects as well as risks of abuse, overdose and, in some cases, death. At the same time, there’s no evidence to indicate that kratom is safe or effective for any medical use. To protect the public health, we’ll continue to affirm the risks associated with kratom, warn consumers against its use and take aggressive enforcement action against kratom-containing products. We appreciate the cooperation of companies currently marketing any kratom product for human consumption to take swift action to remove these products from circulation to protect the public.”

Gardner Talks Colorado Opioid Crisis at Republican Leadership Press Conference

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) spoke at the weekly Senate Republican leadership press conference about time he recently spent in Colorado holding roundtables on the opioid crisis. Gardner held roundtable discussions at San Luis Valley Health in Alamosa and Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and met with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, local leaders and officials, and those impacted by the opioid crisis.

