RECALL: Herbal Supplement KRATOM has SALMONELLA contamination & opioid association; Gardner talks Opioid crisis
Local retailer recalls kratom products because of potential Salmonella contamination
Company name: Club 13
Products: Kratom powder and capsules (an herbal supplement taken by pill or used in drinks such as tea):
- Maeng Da Red powder products in 15-gram, 30-gram, 90-gram, 150-gram and 454-gram packages, lot MRMD012618 on back of pouch
- Maeng Da Red capsules in five-count, 25-count, 50-count, 100-count and 120-count bottles marked with the following lot numbers on bottom left side:
- MRMD013018
- MRMD013118
- MRMD020118
- MRMD020518
- MRMD022318
- MRMD022718
- MRMD030118
- MRMD030218
- MRMD030618
- Maeng Da Red XS capsules in five-count, 20-count, 25-count, 40-count and 50-count bottles with the following lot numbers on bottom left side:
- KRXS020718
- KRXS030618
- KRXS102417
- KRXS110617
- KRXS120117
Reason for recall: Potential contamination with Salmonella
Distribution: Nationwide retail stores and mail order
Fox31 and Channel 2 News reports other retailer, Soap Korner, faces lawsuit over sale of contanimated Kratom product
FDA oversees destruction and recall of kratom products; reiterates risks associated with this opioid
In a February statement, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, said “The extensive scientific data we’ve evaluated about kratom provides conclusive evidence that compounds contained in kratom are opioids and are expected to have similar addictive effects as well as risks of abuse, overdose and, in some cases, death. At the same time, there’s no evidence to indicate that kratom is safe or effective for any medical use. To protect the public health, we’ll continue to affirm the risks associated with kratom, warn consumers against its use and take aggressive enforcement action against kratom-containing products. We appreciate the cooperation of companies currently marketing any kratom product for human consumption to take swift action to remove these products from circulation to protect the public.”
Gardner Talks Colorado Opioid Crisis at Republican Leadership Press Conference
Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) spoke at the weekly Senate Republican leadership press conference about time he recently spent in Colorado holding roundtables on the opioid crisis. Gardner held roundtable discussions at San Luis Valley Health in Alamosa and Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and met with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, local leaders and officials, and those impacted by the opioid crisis.
HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
Today Governor and Agencies Provide 2018 Wildfire Outlook
Denver, Colo.– The Governor’s annual wildfire briefing is being held today at the Aero Colorado Hangar, CentennialRead More
Gardner talks Opioid crisis
Colorado Opioid Crisis Addressed at Republican Leadership Press Conference Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)Read More