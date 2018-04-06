Putting children first; Pinwheels for prevention
Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment. Arapahoe County raises awareness this April with Prevention Pinwheel Gardens across County buildings. Thank you Commissioners Nancy Sharpe, Kathleen Conti, Nancy Jackson and Jeff Baker for holding steady in the wind to help support an important cause. Today, the County will observe a Statewide awareness campaign to #wearblue. More than 2,000 employees will be showing support many of them wearing blue to work and celebrating strong families, safe kids and stable communities.
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« Third annual ACT Human Rights Film Festival set for April 5-14 (Previous News)
Related News
FREE Mediterranean Diet Workshop
Free 2-hour workshop! Learn how to apply the Mediterranean diet to enjoy good food andRead More
CSU Fashion Show “SPECTRUM” at the Lincoln Center — Tonight 7:30 p.m.
The SPECTRUM of fashion converges in this year’s CSU Fashion Show Tonight, Colorado State University’sRead More