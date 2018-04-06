Putting children first; Pinwheels for prevention

| April 6, 2018

Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable, and nurturing environment. Arapahoe County raises awareness this April with Prevention Pinwheel Gardens across County buildings. Thank you Commissioners Nancy Sharpe, Kathleen Conti, Nancy Jackson and Jeff Baker for holding steady in the wind to help support an important cause. Today, the County will observe a Statewide awareness campaign to #wearblue. More than 2,000 employees will be showing support many of them wearing blue to work and celebrating strong families, safe kids and stable communities.

