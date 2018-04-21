Joint Forces Space Component Staff to Move to CO Springs’ Schriever Air Force Base

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) today announced the Secretary of the Air Force is relocating Joint Forces Space Component staff to Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. According to the Air Force, the move “is part of a restructure of Joint Forces Space Component.”

This is great news for Colorado and I am excited to welcome additional Joint Force Space Component personnel to our state. I have visited with General Raymond, Commander of the Joint Forces Space Component, and am confident in his ability to lead our men and women as we become more involved in space and cyberspace operations. This is an important part of our national defense and I will continue to work with the Air Force to support the critical work our men and women are doing at Schriever Air Force Base. This is yet another sign that Colorado truly is first in space. — Gardner

The Air Force provided the additional information on the relocation: “In December 2017, Gen Raymond assumed the Joint Forces Space Component Commander position in addition to his position of Commander for Air Force Space Command located at Peterson Air Force Base. Consolidating the Joint Forces Space Component Staff with their commander will ensure seamless command and control of joint space forces.

This basing action will move 148 Joint Force Space Component personnel to the National Space Defense Center, located within 30 minutes of the Joint Forces Spaces Component Commander. Through the Strategic Basing process, the Air Force performed an analysis and a site survey and concluded moving to Schriever Air Force Base offers the best option to meet requirements. Other locations did not meet proximity criteria and/or did not have available space to construct the requisite facilities. Relocation to Schriever Air Force base meets the operational requirements for proximity to the Commander and collocation with the National Space Defense Center, as well as leveraging available protection level 2 areas. Personnel will begin relocation from Vandenberg to Schriever in May of 2018 with an expected full staff in place by September of 2019.

