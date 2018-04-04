Inmate released by mistake — CAN YOU FIND ME?

Brighton, Colo. – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Joseph Alan Yost, DOB 071864, a white male 5’10” tall 185lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Joseph was released from the Adams County Detention Facility on 040318 at 1am after posting bond on DUI charges for an Adams County Case.

Joseph was inadvertently released with pending charges of Driving Under the Influence and Driving Under Revocation out of Arapahoe County. Detectives and Deputies have attempted to contact Mr. Yost over the course of the day, but have yet to locate him.

If you see Joseph or someone matching his description; please call 911 or Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535.

