High Fire Danger Warning Issued

| April 11, 2018

State Officials Warn of High Fire Danger

State fire officials are warning that continued dry conditions in the lower elevations and plains of Colorado mean that fire danger is a concern. Thursday, April 12th, will be one of the worst days of the season; low relative humidity, high winds, and spiking heat will bring extreme fire danger to Colorado, specifically along the Front Range and the southern portion of Colorado.

With the majority of fire starts being human-caused in combination with the drought conditions in Colorado, we are at increased risk of some of the largest, most damaging wildfires. But by working together and doing our part, we can make our communities safer. — Mike Morgan, Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director 

DFPC is asking everyone to be extra cautious and do your part to help prevent wildfires. 

Please follow these prevention tips:

  • Don’t mow or trim grass on windy days
  • Ensure campfires are completely extinguished-never leave a fire unattended
  • Never pull your vehicle over in dry grass 
  • Make sure cigarette butts are properly extinguished
  • Off-road vehicles and chainsaws should be equipped with approved and recently updated spark arresters
  • Be careful with welding equipment, and any open flames outdoors

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

High Fire Danger Warning Issued

State Officials Warn of High Fire Danger State fire officials are warning that continued dryRead More

April at the DAM: UNCORKED RESERVE AND AFTERGLO RETURNS; DÍA DEL NIÑO CELEBRATES CHILDREN: DEGAS CONTINUES A PASSION FOR PERFECTION; DRAWN TO GLAMOUR AND MORE

Celebrate a flowering of creativity in April Visit the Denver Art Museum (DAM) and theRead More

  • Regional Summit on Groundwater for Irrigated Agriculture — Garden City, Kansas — Notice of Registration Deadline

  • Inmate released by mistake — CAN YOU FIND ME?

  • CDOT is making efforts to mitigate first responder death toll during traffic incidents

  • Prison sentence for man who killed Aurora woman

  • Hunters urged to apply for limited license online now; do not wait

  • Egg producers team up with Ronald McDonald House, local food banks

  • DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM HOSTS LOW SENSORY MORNINGS

  • Click It or Ticket Enforcement Begins Tomorrow in Rural Colorado

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: