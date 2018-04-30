Head Outside Today at Noon! B-17 Flying Fortress takes flight over Denver

| April 30, 2018

The “Madras Maiden,” a restored WWII B-17 “flying fortress” bomber, will take to the skies over Denver on Monday, April 30th at Noon. Public flights and tours will be available on Saturday & Sunday, May 5-6 — more information to be released.

The Liberty Foundations 2018 Salute to Veterans Tour will be arriving in Denver at the Rocky Mountain Metro Airport as their B-17 flies around town drawing a great deal of attention with its famous silhouette and unique sound. If you have any special requests or would like to schedule a different tour, please contact Scott Maher at (918) 340-0243 or .

It is only through your the public’s support that we can continue to keep the B-17 on tour and from being permanently silenced to sit in a museum.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

RECALL: Beef products possible contamination

Pinnacle Foods & Armour Recalls Beef Products Possible staphylococcal enterotoxin and clostridial toxin contamination CompanyRead More

360 Fallen Law Enforcement Officers to be Honored During 30th Annual Candlelight Vigil — May 13

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund releases list of names of officers being added toRead More

  • Head Outside Today at Noon! B-17 Flying Fortress takes flight over Denver

  • Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Aquarium

  • Ag Secretary Perdue in Colorado TOMORROW — April 27

  • Colorado food assistance program raises nutrition standards

  • Joint Forces Space Component Staff to Move to CO Springs’ Schriever Air Force Base

  • Calling all animal lovers — CSU announces upcoming events for this weekend — April 21

  • Open to the Public — insight on waterfowl hunting in northern Colorado — April 18

  • Today Governor and Agencies Provide 2018 Wildfire Outlook

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: