Head Outside Today at Noon! B-17 Flying Fortress takes flight over Denver

The “Madras Maiden,” a restored WWII B-17 “flying fortress” bomber, will take to the skies over Denver on Monday, April 30th at Noon. Public flights and tours will be available on Saturday & Sunday, May 5-6 — more information to be released.

The Liberty Foundations 2018 Salute to Veterans Tour will be arriving in Denver at the Rocky Mountain Metro Airport as their B-17 flies around town drawing a great deal of attention with its famous silhouette and unique sound. If you have any special requests or would like to schedule a different tour, please contact Scott Maher at (918) 340-0243 or *protected email* .

It is only through your the public’s support that we can continue to keep the B-17 on tour and from being permanently silenced to sit in a museum.

