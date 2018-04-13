Gardner talks Opioid crisis

Colorado Opioid Crisis Addressed at Republican Leadership Press Conference

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) spoke today at the weekly Senate Republican leadership press conference about time he recently spent in Colorado holding roundtables on the opioid crisis. Gardner held roundtable discussions at San Luis Valley Health in Alamosa and Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and met with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, local leaders and officials, and those impacted by the opioid crisis.

SPREAD THE NEWS