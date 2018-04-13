Gardner talks Opioid crisis

| April 13, 2018

Colorado Opioid Crisis Addressed at Republican Leadership Press Conference

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO) spoke today at the weekly Senate Republican leadership press conference about time he recently spent in Colorado holding roundtables on the opioid crisis. Gardner held roundtable discussions at San Luis Valley Health in Alamosa and Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and met with physicians, nurses, pharmacists, local leaders and officials, and those impacted by the opioid crisis.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

RELATED NEWS              CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Health & Food Recalls No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Today Governor and Agencies Provide 2018 Wildfire Outlook

Denver, Colo.– The Governor’s annual wildfire briefing is being held today at the Aero Colorado Hangar, CentennialRead More

Gardner talks Opioid crisis

Colorado Opioid Crisis Addressed at Republican Leadership Press Conference Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)Read More

  • RECALL: Herbal Supplement KRATOM has SALMONELLA contamination & opioid association; Gardner talks Opioid crisis

  • High Fire Danger Warning Issued

  • April at the DAM: UNCORKED RESERVE AND AFTERGLO RETURNS; DÍA DEL NIÑO CELEBRATES CHILDREN: DEGAS CONTINUES A PASSION FOR PERFECTION; DRAWN TO GLAMOUR AND MORE

  • Regional Summit on Groundwater for Irrigated Agriculture — Garden City, Kansas — Notice of Registration Deadline

  • Inmate released by mistake — CAN YOU FIND ME?

  • CDOT is making efforts to mitigate first responder death toll during traffic incidents

  • Prison sentence for man who killed Aurora woman

  • Hunters urged to apply for limited license online now; do not wait

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: