FREE Mediterranean Diet Workshop

| April 6, 2018

Free 2-hour workshop!

Learn how to apply the Mediterranean diet to enjoy good food and improve your health…

Colorado State University Extension is offering free 2-hour workshops focusing on the Mediterranean diet. Delivered by your local Extension agent, Sheila Gains, the workshops will help to answer your questions about key characteristics of the Mediterranean lifestyle and how foods in the diet contribute to health. After attending one of the workshops, we hope you leave with strategies for incorporating Mediterranean foods and habits into your life!

Choose the workshop that works best for you!

What Will You Learn?

  • The key characteristics of the Mediterranean lifestyle
  • How foods in the Mediterranean diet contribute to health
  • Strategies for incorporating Mediterranean foods and habits into your life

Try fresh homemade hummus – FREE SAMPLES!

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page, Health & Food Recalls, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

FREE Mediterranean Diet Workshop

Free 2-hour workshop! Learn how to apply the Mediterranean diet to enjoy good food andRead More

CSU Fashion Show “SPECTRUM” at the Lincoln Center — Tonight 7:30 p.m.

The SPECTRUM of fashion converges in this year’s CSU Fashion Show Tonight, Colorado State University’sRead More

  • National Guard Troops dispatched to U.S.-Mexico Border; Bennet issues Statement

  • Putting children first; Pinwheels for prevention

  • Third annual ACT Human Rights Film Festival set for April 5-14

  • Environmental Protection Agency Rolls Back on Fuel Standards slated for 2025

  • Regional Summit on Groundwater for Irrigated Agriculture — Garden City, Kansas — Notice of Registration Deadline

  • Inmate released by mistake — CAN YOU FIND ME?

  • CDOT is making efforts to mitigate first responder death toll during traffic incidents

  • Prison sentence for man who killed Aurora woman

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: