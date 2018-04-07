FREE Mediterranean Diet Workshop
Free 2-hour workshop!
Learn how to apply the Mediterranean diet to enjoy good food and improve your health…
Colorado State University Extension is offering free 2-hour workshops focusing on the Mediterranean diet. Delivered by your local Extension agent, Sheila Gains, the workshops will help to answer your questions about key characteristics of the Mediterranean lifestyle and how foods in the diet contribute to health. After attending one of the workshops, we hope you leave with strategies for incorporating Mediterranean foods and habits into your life!
Choose the workshop that works best for you!
- April 11th, 1:00-2:00 PM, Koelbel Library
- April 12th, 1:00-2:00 PM, Castlewood Library
- May 2nd, 6:30-8:30 PM, Arapahoe County Extension Office
What Will You Learn?
- The key characteristics of the Mediterranean lifestyle
- How foods in the Mediterranean diet contribute to health
- Strategies for incorporating Mediterranean foods and habits into your life
Try fresh homemade hummus – FREE SAMPLES!
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
« CSU Fashion Show “SPECTRUM” at the Lincoln Center — Tonight 7:30 p.m. (Previous News)
Related News
FREE Mediterranean Diet Workshop
Free 2-hour workshop! Learn how to apply the Mediterranean diet to enjoy good food andRead More
CSU Fashion Show “SPECTRUM” at the Lincoln Center — Tonight 7:30 p.m.
The SPECTRUM of fashion converges in this year’s CSU Fashion Show Tonight, Colorado State University’sRead More