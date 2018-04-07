FREE Mediterranean Diet Workshop

Free 2-hour workshop!

Learn how to apply the Mediterranean diet to enjoy good food and improve your health…

Colorado State University Extension is offering free 2-hour workshops focusing on the Mediterranean diet. Delivered by your local Extension agent, Sheila Gains, the workshops will help to answer your questions about key characteristics of the Mediterranean lifestyle and how foods in the diet contribute to health. After attending one of the workshops, we hope you leave with strategies for incorporating Mediterranean foods and habits into your life!

Choose the workshop that works best for you!

What Will You Learn?

The key characteristics of the Mediterranean lifestyle

How foods in the Mediterranean diet contribute to health

Strategies for incorporating Mediterranean foods and habits into your life

Try fresh homemade hummus – FREE SAMPLES!

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout