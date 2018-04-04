Environmental Protection Agency Rolls Back on Fuel Standards slated for 2025

| April 4, 2018

Senator Michael Bennet Issues Statement on Decision to Roll Back Fuel Efficiency Standards

Washington, D.C. – Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet today released the following statement in response to the announcement by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt of the Trump Administration that he would roll back standards that cars and light trucks sold in the United States must reach a fuel efficiency of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.

This announcement is a true loss for American families and workers. The standards were on track to save American families up to $8,000 per vehicle at the fuel pump, support the creation of more than 100,000 American jobs, and boost manufacturing,  while also driving American innovation and protecting our environment. I have yet to hear from a Colorado company that is concerned by these standards. On the contrary, numerous companies have voiced their support of keeping the current fuel efficiency standards in place. We have a proud history of promoting innovation in Detroit, and America was on track to create the most efficient cars in the world. With Administrator Pruitt’s announcement, he is causing severe damage with no clear winner. States should have the ability to protect children and the environment. I will fight against any attempt to roll back the flexibility that states have to create more stringent rules.— Bennet

Bennet also expressed concern about Administrator Pruitt’s comments on reexamining a waiver granted to California to create stricter rules to prevent air pollution, which 12 other states follow.

  

