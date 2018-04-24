Deputy Works to Get Recognition for the State’s School Crossing Guards

On Wednesday, April 25, the State will recognize Crossing Guard Appreciation Day for the first time, thanks to the work of Deputy Mark Edson, a school resource officer (SRO) for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Edson has been an SRO for the last six years and works in both Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek School District. While working a Safe Routes to School event at a Cherry Creek elementary school a year ago, Deputy Edson realized that there was no local or state recognition for the hard and sometimes dangerous work that school crossing guards engage in on a daily basis. Seeing a need to recognize these individuals for the important work they perform, and a need for them to be recognized throughout the State of Colorado, Deputy Edson petitioned the Governor’s Office for a State Proclamation. He succeeded and the Governor has proclaimed the last Wednesday in April as Crossing Guard Appreciation Day. Our School Crossing Guards are on the front lines of ensuring that our children make it to school safely. Each day, rain, snow or shine, they are there to ensure that our kids get across busy streets and intersections, sometimes encountering dangerous or otherwise hostile situations. Deputy Edson will celebrate this first ever recognition with crossing guards at a local elementary school. Please take time to thank the people who keep our children safe each school day.