Celebrate Mother’s Day at the Aquarium

MOTHER’S DAY BUFFET AT DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM

The Downtown Aquarium will be hosting a bountiful brunch buffet on Sunday, May 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for Mother’s Day 2018. Families can also enjoy 50% off Adventure Exhibit Tickets with buffet purchase. The buffet will feature over 40 dining selections including brunch items, omelet station, specialty seafood, kids table, carving station, desserts and more. Reservations should be made by calling (303) 561-4450.

Cost:

Adults $39.99

Seniors 65+ $34.99

Children 3-10 $19.99

Children 2 and under are free, with adult purchase.

*Plus tax and service charge

When: Sunday, May 13 @ 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water St., Denver, CO 80211

More Info: Visit our website at www.aquariumrestaurants.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AquariumDenver.

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout