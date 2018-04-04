CDOT is making efforts to mitigate first responder death toll during traffic incidents
The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Douglas County, will officially open the state’s first Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training site this week. This will be one of only two TIM centers in the United States. It will be dedicated to Colorado’s first responders. It also will honor two State Patrol troopers who lost their lives while serving the citizens of Colorado and responding to two separate traffic incidents in Douglas County. This will be a statewide facility, training and serving first responders from around the state. Attendees also will have an opportunity to walk through a staged crash scene, with responders describing their roles and the strategies they use to safely and quickly clear incidents from the roadway.
WHEN: Thursday, April 5, 2018, noon
WHERE: 8500 North Moore Road – Douglas County. From U.S. 85 – Santa Fe Drive – travel west on Titan Road approximately ¾ of a mile to Moore Road. South on Moore Road approximately 1 ½ miles. Turn left (east) just south of the light blue metal building.
WHY: Increased traffic, loss of life and severe injuries among incident responders and the traveling public lead to the creation of this dedicated area for the state’s responders to safely train and quickly clear traffic incidents. In addition to the lives lost during incident response, two Colorado State Patrol troopers have lost their lives responding to traffic incidents within the last three years.
SPEAKERS:
- Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Michael Lewis
- Colorado State Patrol Chief Mathew Packard
- Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock
- Douglas County Commissioner Roger Partridge
- Federal Highway Administration – Colorado Division Director John Cater
ITINERARY:
- Facility Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting and Unveiling of Commemorative Sign
- Dedication of facility to Colorado’s first responders
- Presentation of plaques to the families of CSP Troopers Jaimie Jursevics and Cody Donahue, honoring their service and sacrifice to the citizens of Colorado
- Attendees also will have an opportunity to walk through a staged crash scene, with responders describing their roles and the strategies they use to safely and quickly clear incidents from the roadway.
