Calling all animal lovers — CSU announces upcoming events for this weekend — April 21

Petting zoo, CAM the Ram, and food trucks at Veterinary Teaching Hospital Open House

The James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital welcomes our community to the 39th annual Open House from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Organized by students in Colorado State University’s Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program, the free Open House features hospital tours, educational talks and demonstrations, kids’ activities, a petting zoo – as well as food trucks, and visits with CAM the Ram.

Teddy Bear Clinic: children can bring a stuffed animal in for “surgery.” Students in the surgery club will will actually cut and stitch a heart into stuffed animals, so parents might want to bring an old stuffed animal or a new one just for this purpose. There will be bandaging and other options for kids who don’t want Mr. Snuggles to have an incision.

Walk with a Doc and a Dog: Take a stroll with our veterinary cancer specialists Dr. Doug Thamm and Dr. Kristen Weishaar. The group will meet at 9 a.m. at the main (west-facing) entrance of the Diagnostic Medical Center, just north of the hospital. Dogs are welcome on the walk, but are not allowed into the Open House activities, for their own safety and that of others. Learn more about this monthly activity on the CSU Walk with a Doc and a Dog Facebook page. Activities A petting zoo and activities for kids will run throughout the day.

CAM the Ram will visit from noon to 2 p.m.

Hospital tours will run from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., beginning every 15 minutes from the tour start inside the Diagnostic Medicine Center.

Animal anatomy lessons, animal-related crafts, and presentations by veterinary student groups.

Food trucks will operate from mid-morning until mid-afternoon.

About the hospital and the DVM program

Students in the CSU Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program learn veterinary clinical skills at the hospital, where 79 faculty veterinarians provide medical care for pets, horses and livestock. These animal doctors represent 28 boarded specialties that match specialties in human medicine, such as cardiology, neurology, oncology and orthopaedics. An additional 650 caregivers – including veterinary nurses, students, staff and volunteers – contribute to patient care. Each year, the hospital manages more than 42,000 patient visits, with animal owners from surrounding areas and across the country. The hospital is open to the public, and many of its patients are referred for specialty care by other veterinarians around the world.

Demonstrations

10 a.m. The human-animal bond in Colorado

The human-animal bond in Colorado 11 a.m. Rocky Mountain Raptors

Rocky Mountain Raptors Noon Fort Collins Police K9 Unit will show off the work of police dogs

Fort Collins Police K9 Unit will show off the work of police dogs 1 p.m. Get Over It agility dogs

Get Over It agility dogs 2 p.m. Fort Collins Police K9 Unit

Lectures

9 a.m. Pet wellness with Dr. Rebecca Ruch-Gallie, head of Community Practice at the hospital

Pet wellness with Dr. Rebecca Ruch-Gallie, head of Community Practice at the hospital 10 a.m. “So you want to be a vet?” panel discussion with veterinary students

“So you want to be a vet?” panel discussion with veterinary students 11 a.m. Pet behavior with Dr. Jennie Willis, animal behavior expert

Pet behavior with Dr. Jennie Willis, animal behavior expert Noon How to bandage your horse with Dr. Dean Hendrickson, equine surgeon

How to bandage your horse with Dr. Dean Hendrickson, equine surgeon 1 p.m. “So you want to be a vet?” with Dr. Gretchen Delcambre, director of admissions for the CSU Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program

“So you want to be a vet?” with Dr. Gretchen Delcambre, director of admissions for the CSU Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Program 2 p.m. Honey bee veterinary medicine

Honey bee veterinary medicine 3 p.m. Common toxins and pet first aid with Dr. Kristin Zersen, emergency veterinarian

Getting there

The hospital is at 300 W. Drake Road, Fort Collins.

Parking: Turn into the hospital grounds, take an immediate left and follow the road to the lots serving the Diagnostic Medicine Center, just to the northwest of the main hospital building.

Open House activities are accessible through and around the Diagnostic Medicine Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 21.

The event is free and open to the public, but no pets are allowed.

Other Highlights

Epic film ‘The Colorado’ has state premiere at CSU

The Colorado, an epic film about North America’s wildest river, will have its Colorado premiere at Colorado State University on Saturday, April 21. The screening takes place in the Lory Student Center Theater, at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and doors open at 4 p.m.

The screening is presented by the CSU Water Archives as part of the Morgan Library’s Evening with an Author Series.

The film’s director, co-writer and cinematographer, Murat Eyuboglu, and the author of the film’s companion book, Christa Sadler, will be present at the screening. A Q&A session as well as book signing will take place following the screening.

History of the river and the land

Narrated by stage legend and Oscar winner Mark Rylance, the film ranges broadly over the history of the Colorado River and the lands it drains, touching on such topics as the earliest settlements in the region; European and Anglo-American explorations in the 18th and 19th centuries; the dam-building era and its consequences; agriculture and immigration; the impact of climate change on the region; and the fate of the river’s delta in Mexico.

The film covers a vast geographical region, from the high mountains of Colorado and Wyoming to the delta in Mexico, and was filmed by Eyuboglu and three-time Emmy-laureate filmmaker Sylvestre Campe over a period of four years.

The film, which also features a critically acclaimed soundtrack, debuted at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2016.

The Colorado is produced by National Sawdust. This screening is supported by Friends of the Morgan Library, Poudre River Public Library, Poudre River Friends of the Library, Old Firehouse Books, CSU Water Archives, Liggett Family Endowment, and KUNC-FM.

