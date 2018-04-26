Ag Secretary Perdue in Colorado TOMORROW — April 27

| April 26, 2018

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Colorado TOMORROW, Friday, April 27th to speak at the Water in the West Symposium hosted by Colorado State University. Secretary Perdue will be joined by former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for a conversation on issues surrounding food production and water use. 

Secretary Perdue to Speak at Water in the West Symposium and Hold Media Availability 
WHAT: Secretary Perdue and former Secretary Vilsack will participate in a discussion on the challenges and opportunities of agriculture and water conservation. Following the event, the Secretary will hold a media availability. 
WHEN: TOMORROW, Friday, April 27th at 11:15 a.m. MT 
WHERE: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80202

HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Agriculture & Science, Colorado News, Front Page, Politics & Elections, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ag Secretary Perdue in Colorado TOMORROW — April 27

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Colorado TOMORROW, Friday, AprilRead More

Regional Summit on Groundwater for Irrigated Agriculture — Garden City, Kansas — Notice of Registration Deadline

The Eight Ogallala Region States Come Together for Interstate Collaboration The Ogallala Aquifer Summit willRead More

  • Emerald Ash Borer Detected in Lyons — invasive, highly destructive tree pest

  • ‘Thank you’ to ag industry for $23.2 million in donations to local food banks among highlights of Thursday’s Agriculture Day at the Capitol

  • National Agriculture Day Celebrates American Food and Fiber Production

  • It’s Finally Spring! Everything to Know About the Spring Equinox

  • Compensation for Bison Loss Boosted in 2018

  • Spring fishing is upon us… Jumbo Reservoir Opens to Boating & Annual Walleye Spawn prepares for stocked fish

  • SALIDA, CO – Grueling quest for wild rainbow trout resistant to disease

  • Researchers studying Rosy-Finches; Colorado’s birders and advid hikers can help

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: