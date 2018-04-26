Ag Secretary Perdue in Colorado TOMORROW — April 27

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be in Colorado TOMORROW, Friday, April 27th to speak at the Water in the West Symposium hosted by Colorado State University. Secretary Perdue will be joined by former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack for a conversation on issues surrounding food production and water use.

Secretary Perdue to Speak at Water in the West Symposium and Hold Media Availability

WHAT: Secretary Perdue and former Secretary Vilsack will participate in a discussion on the challenges and opportunities of agriculture and water conservation. Following the event, the Secretary will hold a media availability.

WHEN: TOMORROW, Friday, April 27th at 11:15 a.m. MT

WHERE: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80202

HELP US SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout