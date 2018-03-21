WATCH EVERY MARCH MADNESS GAME: Sweet 16 TV schedule & live streaming
March Madness 2018
— Sweet 16 —
Live Streaming & TV Schedule
Thursday, March 22
|TEAMS
|TIME (MST)
|WATCH
|(11) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Nevada
|5:07 p.m.
|CBS | Stream
|(7) Texas A&M vs. (3) Michigan
|5:27 p.m.
|TBS | Stream
|(9) Kansas State vs. (5) Kentucky
|7:37 p.m.
|CBS | Stream
|(9) Florida State vs. (4) Gonzaga
|7:59 p.m.
|TBS | Stream
Friday, March 23
|TEAMS
|TIME (MST)
|WATCH
|(5) Clemson vs. (1) Kansas
|5:07 p.m.
|CBS | Stream
|(5) West Virgina vs. (1) Villanova
|7:27 p.m.
|TBS | Stream
|(11) Syracuse vs. (2) Duke
|7:37 p.m.
|CBS | Stream
|(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Purdue
|7:59 p.m.
|TBS | Stream
