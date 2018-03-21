WATCH EVERY MARCH MADNESS GAME: Sweet 16 TV schedule & live streaming

| March 21, 2018

March Madness 2018

— Sweet 16 —

Live Streaming & TV Schedule

Thursday, March 22

TEAMS TIME (MST) WATCH
(11) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Nevada 5:07 p.m. CBS | Stream
(7) Texas A&M vs. (3) Michigan  5:27 p.m. TBS | Stream
(9) Kansas State vs. (5) Kentucky 7:37 p.m. CBS | Stream
(9) Florida State vs. (4) Gonzaga 7:59 p.m. TBS | Stream

Friday, March 23

TEAMS TIME (MST) WATCH
(5) Clemson vs. (1) Kansas 5:07 p.m. CBS | Stream
(5) West Virgina vs. (1) Villanova 7:27 p.m. TBS | Stream
(11) Syracuse vs. (2) Duke 7:37 p.m. CBS | Stream
(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Purdue 7:59 p.m. TBS | Stream

 

