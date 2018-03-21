‘Thank you’ to ag industry for $23.2 million in donations to local food banks among highlights of Thursday’s Agriculture Day at the Capitol

| March 21, 2018

Recognition of the Colorado agriculture industry’s $23.2 million in donations to local food banks last year will serve as one of the highlights at the upcoming Agriculture Day at the Capitol.

The organizations that make up the Colorado Ag Council will host Agriculture Day at the Capitol on Thursday, March 22, in Denver – an event that will feature the teaming up of 14 local chefs with lawmakers and ag representatives in a cook-off competition of Colorado-grown foods, as well as a big “thank you” delivered by representatives of Colorado’s Feeding America food banks.

The local agriculture industry’s product and monetary contributions to Colorado’s five Feeding America food banks totaled up to $23,218,914 during 2017. 

Agriculture Day at the Capitol, which takes place at the State Capitol Building (200 E. Colfax Ave.), has become one of the most popular events under the Golden Dome – attended by about 1,000 people each year, including the governor, state legislators, farmers, ranchers and many others.

The public and media are all invited to attend the event, which is held in conjunction with National Agriculture Week.

Agriculture Day at the Capitol begins at 10:30 a.m., and lunch – the final product of the on-site, 14-team cook-off competition – will be served around 11 a.m.

Each year, the event showcases all that Colorado’s ag industry does for our state, highlighting its efforts in feeding Colorado’s 5 million-plus people, its stewardship of our resources, and its $40 billion economic impact – a top two or three contributor to the state’s economy each year.
 

