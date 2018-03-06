Strong winds raise wildfire risk across Eastern Colorado

| March 6, 2018

DENVER (AP) — Strong winds continue to raise the risk of wildfires across eastern Colorado.

Monday’s fire risk is the greatest along the Front Range and across the southeastern plains but strong winds are also forecast across the northeast part of the state.

On Sunday, a wind-driven grass fire near a rural area southeast of Denver destroyed five homes and four barns but no one was hurt. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says the fire near Kiowa (KY’-oh-wah) appears to have been started accidentally.

Another brush fire at Fort Carson forced soldiers and their families to evacuate. The flames came close to a housing area but firefighters were able to save the homes.

Front Page, Local News, Weather & Traffic No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Gardner Receives Award for Bipartisan Work in the Senate

Bipartisan Policy Center Presents Legislative Action Award to Gardner  Washington, DC – The Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC)Read More

Sandhill Cranes making spring migration through the San Luis Valley; annual festival this weekend

MONTE VISTA, CO – The annual spring migration of greater sandhill cranes is in fullRead More

  • Lights! Camera! Action! New documentary shows how Colorado protects election security

  • Strong winds raise wildfire risk across Eastern Colorado

  • Colorado Rapids Season begins here…

  • Big Game Hunting License Applications Now Open for 2018

  • Air quality, evacuation center in Elbert County

  • Byers, Strasburg boys in state quarterfinals Thursday

  • COLORADO FREEBIES: MARCH 2018

  • Cherry Creek Dam Road closed March 4

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: