Strong winds raise wildfire risk across Eastern Colorado
DENVER (AP) — Strong winds continue to raise the risk of wildfires across eastern Colorado.
Monday’s fire risk is the greatest along the Front Range and across the southeastern plains but strong winds are also forecast across the northeast part of the state.
On Sunday, a wind-driven grass fire near a rural area southeast of Denver destroyed five homes and four barns but no one was hurt. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says the fire near Kiowa (KY’-oh-wah) appears to have been started accidentally.
Another brush fire at Fort Carson forced soldiers and their families to evacuate. The flames came close to a housing area but firefighters were able to save the homes.
