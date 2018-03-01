Military Academy Information Days Slated for March & April

| March 1, 2018

DID YOU KNOW??

Four Congressional Staff sponsored U.S. Military Service Academy and ROTC/NROTC Information Days will be conducted in Colorado during the month OF April.  These events provide the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the military college programs for an information session regarding the academy and ROTC/NROTC application process, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC, and serving as a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces.

WHO?

  • U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO
  • The U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY
  • The U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD
  • The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY
  • The U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT; and
  • ROTC/NROTC

This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations about how they can assist students gain a nomination to a U.S. Military Service Academy, which is complex and can start as early as the junior year in High School. 

WHEN & WHERE?

  • Saturday, March 10th, Fort Morgan, 1:00 PM, Fort Morgan High School, 709 East Riverview Ave, Fort Morgan
  • Saturday, March 31st, Burlington, 1:00 PM, Burlington High School, 380 Mike Lounge Drive, Burlington
  • Saturday, April 14th, Denver, 11:00 AM, Denver South High School, 1700 E. Louisiana Ave, Denver
  • Saturday, April 28th, Pueblo, 1:00 PM, Centennial High School, 2525 Mountview Drive, Pueblo

The Military Service Academies are federally funded institutions.  All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage. 

The event is free and open to the public. Media are welcome to attend. Please consider posting to your community calendar of events.

 

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Upcoming Events No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Denver Metro Action Day for Visibility

Indoor Burning Restrictions in Effect This is the Denver Metro Air Pollution Forecast effective 4PMRead More

Military Academy Information Days Slated for March & April

DID YOU KNOW?? Four Congressional Staff sponsored U.S. Military Service Academy and ROTC/NROTC Information DaysRead More

  • HOME SCHOOL STUDENTS INVITED TO DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM

  • Republican Darryl Glenn makes ballot under new petition procedures

  • Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission To Reconvene — March 7 and 8 — Restrictions Placed on Shed Antler and Horn Collection

  • Colorado Rep. Steve Lebsock sexual harassment allegations are deemed credible — faces expulsion

  • Colorado Department of Revenue Announces Retirement of Lottery Director Laura Solano

  • Adams County – Citizen Action for Safe Energy – Invitation

  • Adams County — Democratic Party — Caucus

  • Restrictions Placed on Shed Antler and Horn Collection

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: