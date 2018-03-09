Gardner Joins Morning Joe and NPR to Discuss North Korea
WASHINGTON, – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, joined Morning Joe and NPR’S Morning Edition today to discuss the latest developments on North Korea.
On Morning Joe, Gardner said, “We are here because the President’s pressure has worked, but the next step is very very significant. And our number one goal has to be the complete, irreversible, verifiable denuclearization. …I spoke to the President last night and it sounds like that is exactly what he intends to do.”
SPREAD THE NEWS
COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout
CURRENT EDITION
WEATHER & TRAFFIC PUZZLES RECENT NEWS ADVERTISE WITH US
Related News
ArapCo plans telephone town hall meeting March 12
Talk to your County Commissioner and Elected Official, share your ideas, ask questions and giveRead More
Gardner Joins Morning Joe and NPR to Discuss North Korea
WASHINGTON, – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, theRead More