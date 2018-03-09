Gardner Joins Morning Joe and NPR to Discuss North Korea

| March 9, 2018

WASHINGTON, – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity, joined Morning Joe and NPR’S Morning Edition today to discuss the latest developments on North Korea.

On Morning Joe, Gardner said, “We are here because the President’s pressure has worked, but the next step is very very significant. And our number one goal has to be the complete, irreversible, verifiable denuclearization. …I spoke to the President last night and it sounds like that is exactly what he intends to do.”

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Front Page, National News, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

ArapCo plans telephone town hall meeting March 12

Talk to your County Commissioner and Elected Official, share your ideas, ask questions and giveRead More

Gardner Joins Morning Joe and NPR to Discuss North Korea

WASHINGTON, – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, theRead More

  • Byers boys in 2A Final Four tonight

  • SALIDA, CO – Grueling quest for wild rainbow trout resistant to disease

  • Gardner, Bennet Announce $2 Million TIGER Grant for Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Colorado

  • Attend Colorado’s Special Olympics Skating Championship — Sat., March 10th

  • Gardner Joins CBS This Morning To Discuss North Korea and Trade

  • Researchers studying Rosy-Finches; Colorado’s birders and advid hikers can help

  • Gardner Receives Award for Bipartisan Work in the Senate

  • Sandhill Cranes making spring migration through the San Luis Valley; annual festival this weekend

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: