Gardner Hosts South Korean Foreign Minister

Washington, DC – Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO), Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific, and International Cybersecurity Policy, met with the Republic of Korea’s Foreign Minister, H.E. Kyung-Wha Kang, during her U.S. trip to meet the U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, pictured above.

In his capacity as Subcommittee Chairman, Gardner welcomed the Foreign Minister to the United States and hosted a discussion with several other members of the Foreign Relations Committee.

It was an honor to host a discussion with Minister Kang. We discussed ways to strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance and the need to work closely together to achieve the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. In our discussion today it became even more clear that the sanctions legislation I passed are having a significant impact that continues to put pressure on the regime. I thank Minister Kang for graciously accepting the invitation to meet today and look forward to working with her in the future. — Gardner

Senator Gardner has been the leader in the Senate on efforts to bring a peaceful denuclearization to the Korean Peninsula. Gardner is the author of the Leverage to Enhance Effective Diplomacy Act (LEED). This bipartisan legislation requires the President to impose an economic embargo on North Korea and its enablers. Additionally, it requires the President to block any entity or financial institution implicated in any significant trade with North Korea from the U.S. financial system. Gardner is also the author of the North Korea Sanctions Policy and Enhancement Act, signed into law in February of 2016. The legislation marked the first time Congress imposed stand-alone mandatory sanctions on North Korea.

