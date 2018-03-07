Gardner, Bennet Announce $2 Million TIGER Grant for Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Colorado

| March 7, 2018

Washington, DC – Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) today announced the Department of Transportation has awarded the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe a $2 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant for a project aimed at improving access and safety along a 2.5-mile segment of US Highway 160.  

This is great news for the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe as these Department of Transportation funds will help make critical upgrades on this stretch of highway. Going forward, I’ll continue my efforts to ensure our local communities across Colorado have adequate resources from the federal government and ensure no corner of Colorado is ever forgotten. — Gardner

For over a decade, the Ute Mountain Ute tribe has advocated for this project to modernize the roads in its community. We applaud the tribe’s efforts to secure this grant and commit to working with Southwest Colorado to help further federal investment in our local communities. — Bennet

SPREAD THE NEWS

COMMENT, Like, Follow & SHARE  @I70Scout

 

CURRENT EDITION

WEATHER & TRAFFIC    PUZZLES    RECENT NEWS    ADVERTISE WITH US

 

Colorado News, Front Page, Politics & Elections No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

SALIDA, CO – Grueling quest for wild rainbow trout resistant to disease

Volunteers key in quest for disease resistant wild rainbow trout  As snow piled up outside the MountRead More

Gardner, Bennet Announce $2 Million TIGER Grant for Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Colorado

Washington, DC – Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) today announced the Department ofRead More

  • Attend Colorado’s Special Olympics Skating Championship — Sat., March 10th

  • Researchers studying Rosy-Finches; Colorado’s birders and advid hikers can help

  • Sandhill Cranes making spring migration through the San Luis Valley; annual festival this weekend

  • Lights! Camera! Action! New documentary shows how Colorado protects election security

  • Colorado Rapids Season begins here…

  • Arapahoe, Adams, Elbert counties and others: Air Quality Health Advisory for Blowing Dust

  • Big Game Hunting License Applications Now Open for 2018

  • Air quality, evacuation center in Elbert County

    • Join The Conversation...

    %d bloggers like this: