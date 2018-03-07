Gardner, Bennet Announce $2 Million TIGER Grant for Ute Mountain Ute Tribe of Colorado

Washington, DC – Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) today announced the Department of Transportation has awarded the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe a $2 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant for a project aimed at improving access and safety along a 2.5-mile segment of US Highway 160.

This is great news for the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe as these Department of Transportation funds will help make critical upgrades on this stretch of highway. Going forward, I’ll continue my efforts to ensure our local communities across Colorado have adequate resources from the federal government and ensure no corner of Colorado is ever forgotten. — Gardner

For over a decade, the Ute Mountain Ute tribe has advocated for this project to modernize the roads in its community. We applaud the tribe’s efforts to secure this grant and commit to working with Southwest Colorado to help further federal investment in our local communities. — Bennet

