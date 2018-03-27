DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM HOSTS LOW SENSORY MORNINGS

| March 27, 2018
Denver’s Aquarium will open early for Special Needs — once a month

WHAT:           For some adults and children with sensory sensitivity and special needs, the Downtown Aquarium’s exhibits can be a bit overwhelming. Join Downtown Aquarium Denver as they host Low Sensory Mornings on the second Sunday of every month beginning April 8 from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m.

The Aquarium will open an hour and a half early with a calmer, quieter setting, turning down the ambient sounds and turning up the lighting. These mornings will offer families that have children or other family members with special needs a subdued environment to participate in all the fun Downtown Aquarium Denver has to offer! The Aquarium will return to normal operations at 9:45 a.m.

COST:                 Exhibit entry purchased required.

WHEN:              8:30 – 9:45 a.m., Second Sunday of every month, April 8 through December 9, 2018

                               (April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11, December 9)

WHERE:            Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water Street, Denver, CO 80211

MORE INFO:   For more information, please visit www.downtownaquarium.com  





