DOWNTOWN AQUARIUM HOSTS LOW SENSORY MORNINGS

Denver’s Aquarium will open early for Special Needs — once a month

WHAT: For some adults and children with sensory sensitivity and special needs, the Downtown Aquarium’s exhibits can be a bit overwhelming. Join Downtown Aquarium Denver as they host Low Sensory Mornings on the second Sunday of every month beginning April 8 from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m.

The Aquarium will open an hour and a half early with a calmer, quieter setting, turning down the ambient sounds and turning up the lighting. These mornings will offer families that have children or other family members with special needs a subdued environment to participate in all the fun Downtown Aquarium Denver has to offer! The Aquarium will return to normal operations at 9:45 a.m.

COST: Exhibit entry purchased required.

WHEN: 8:30 – 9:45 a.m., Second Sunday of every month, April 8 through December 9, 2018

(April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11, December 9)

WHERE: Downtown Aquarium Denver, 700 Water Street, Denver, CO 80211

MORE INFO: For more information, please visit www.downtownaquarium.com

