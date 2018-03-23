Downed line leads to power outage in and around Byers, Deer Trail

by Steven Vetter, Managing Editor

At approximately 12 p.m. today (Friday, March 23), residents in the Byers and Deer Trail zip codes lost power after strong winds blew down a main line along I-70 near mile marker 320.

Crews with Intermountain REA continue to work to restore power as quickly as possible. As of 1:45 p.m., power was still out in both towns and surrounding areas.