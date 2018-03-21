Confirmed Salmonella contamination: Natural Grocers recalls Coconut Smiles Organic

| March 21, 2018

Company name: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., dba Natural Grocers

Product:  Coconut Smiles Organic, 10-ounce containers, all pack date codes prior to 18-075, UPC 8034810

Reason for recall: Confirmed contamination with Salmonella

Thirteen illnesses have been reported in eight states in people who ate Coconut Smiles Organic purchased from Natural Grocers, including one in Colorado who recovered and was not hospitalized. If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Return it to the store for credit or refund, or throw it away. If you have eaten the product and are ill with Salmonella symptoms (diarrhea, abdominal cramps, vomiting, fever), contact your health care provider.

Distribution: Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

